It Looks Like WARHAMMER II Could Be Out For Linux Next Month

We've long been looking forward to WARHAMMER II on Linux and it looks like that could be realized next month.
Feral Interactive has just taken to Reddit to share that they intend to launch their Linux port "as soon as possible after Curse of the Vampire Coast on Windows." That paid DLC is expected to launch on Windows on 8 November.
With trying to launch the Linux port ASAP after that point, it looks like in November is when the Linux (and macOS) port will likely ship. System requirements have yet to be announced by Feral Interactive but it's expected to be Vulkan-powered. I do also know WARHAMMER II on Linux will be benchmark-friendly.
Feral has also launched their Total War: WARHAMMER II mini site for the details available thus far.
2 Comments