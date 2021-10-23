Vulkanised Fall 2021 Material Available - Autodesk Has Begun Using MoltenVK
Last week was the virtual Vulkanised Fall 2021 event hosted by The Khronos Group. The two-day event was focused on all things Vulkan and for those that missed it all of the slide decks and other material are now available.

This was a two-day virtual affair focused on the high performance graphics and compute API featuring a current status update around features like ray-tracing and video encode/decode, interesting usages of Vulkan, and related work like Arm's astcenc encoder, HLSL shader compilation, and more.

All of the currently available Vulkanised Fall 2021 material is available via Khronos.org. There is also the "ask the [Vulkan] experts" video below.


For frequent Phoronix readers closely following our Vulkan articles or otherwise following all the Vulkan developments at large, much of the information has already been known. One of the interesting tid-bits I personally found interesting from the event last week was around Autodesk's usage of Vulkan. Besides that Autodesk is using Vulkan itself for Fusion 360, arguably most interesting is that they are also embracing MoltenVK for using Vulkan on macOS. Autodesk Fusion 360 using MoltenVK for using their same Vulkan code path as on other platforms, including when running on Apple Silicon. That MoltenVK usage has been happening since this past summer by Autodesk.
