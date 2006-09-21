The Khronos Group Is Hosting A Virtual Vulkan Event Next Month

While The Khronos Group previously hosted in-person Vulkan events, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic their "Vulkanised 2021" event next month has morphed into a free virtual event.
Vulkanised 2021 will take place 13 and 14 October and will feature a number of deep dive sessions, discussing new features and directions around the Vulkan API, KTX2 and BasisU texture compression, Vulkan SDK and ecosystem updates, and more.
Those wishing to learn more about this free Vulkan technical event being hosted online next month can do so via khronos.org/events.
