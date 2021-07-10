GStreamer Making Progress On Vulkan Video Support

Back in April was the release of Vulkan Video extensions for GPU-accelerated video encode/decode using this cross-platform API. NVIDIA was quick to publish a beta driver with Vulkan Video support while adoption beyond that by drivers or multimedia software has been rather limited so far. Fortunately, the popular GStreamer multimedia framework for Linux users is working in the direction of supporting Vulkan Video.
Igalia developers have been working on Vulkan Video support for GStreamer, building off earlier work on a GStreamer plug-in that used Vulkan for video uploading/compositing/rendering.
With the new Vulkan Video extensions, Igalia has been working on support for H.264 decoding using Vulkan. That initial work is in place while there still are more improvements planned, including eventually the ability to support H.265 decoding with Vulkan. Vulkan video encoding support within GStreamer is expected to come at a later point.
More details on this current GStreamer Vulkan Video work via this Igalia blog post by Víctor Jáquez.
