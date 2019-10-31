Khronos Launches An Official Collection Of Vulkan Samples
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 31 October 2019 at 12:20 PM EDT. 1 Comment
The Khronos Group has launched the Vulkan Unified Samples Repository, a Git repository on GitHub for Khronos-reviewed, high-quality Vulkan code samples.

The Vulkan Unified Samples Repository aims to make it easier for new and existing Vulkan developers to dive into quality, open-source code samples.

This collection of Vulkan code samples features some existing samples from the likes of Arm, Samsung, NVIDIA and well known Vulkan contributor Sascha Willems plus other reviewed code samples.

More details on the new repository via the Khronos.org announcement. Those wanting to check out these code samples for this high-performance graphics/compute API can find all of the code via Vulkan-Samples on GitHub.
