NVIDIA's Work On Adding Ray-Tracing To Vulkan
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 7 May 2018 at 09:37 AM EDT. 8 Comments
VULKAN --
2018 appears to be the year of ray-tracing with the major hardware vendors, game engines, and others all working on modern ray-tracing efforts with the GPUs becoming powerful enough to handle this alternative to rasterized rendering, etc. While Microsoft has out the DirectX Raytracing API for D3D12, NVIDIA has been working on extending Vulkan to also suit ray-tracing use-cases.

NVIDIA has been working on exposing their RTX ray-tracing tech through Vulkan via a VK_NV_raytracing extension that fits with the Vulkan API well. NVIDIA has offered this ray-tracing API design to The Khronos Group as they work towards a multi-vendor standardization for ray-tracing with Vulkan.


If you are interested in their approach to ray-tracing with Vulkan, a presentation from this year's GPU Technology Conference is now available. The NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference took place at the end of March while now it seems the presentation material are finally available.

For those interested in learning about Vulkan ray-tracing, there is the PDF slide deck as well as this video recording of the session.
8 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
DXVK 0.50 Released With Better RADV Support, Other D3D11 Capabilities
Google Is Working On Vulkan Over CPUs With SwiftShader
DXUP: Taking Direct3D 10 To 11 For Running On Vulkan
GPUOpen On Reducing Vulkan Overhead With Volk, Possible 1~5% Savings
Vulkan 1.1.74 Released With Minor Fixes & Clarifications
The Forge Now Offers Full-Featured Vulkan Support On Linux
Popular News This Week
One Of LLVM's Top Contributors Quits Development Over CoC, Outreach Program
The Shiny New Features Of X.Org Server 1.20
KDE Plasma 5 Stack Should Now Be In Good Shape For FreeBSD Ports
The Big Features & Improvements Of The GCC 8 Compiler
NVIDIA Ends The GeForce Partner Program
Cinnamon 3.8 Desktop Released With Performance Improvements, Various Modifications