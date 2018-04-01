Various Vulkan Ray-Tracing Efforts, Including A Rust-Written Ray-Tracer
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 1 April 2018 at 07:27 AM EDT. 2 Comments
VULKAN --
Given all the interest in ray-tracing and related announcements for Windows from last month's Game Developers Conference, I decided to spend some time on this holiday weekend looking at some of the Vulkan ray-tracing projects.

While Microsoft introduced the DirectX Raytracing (DXR) API for Direct3D 12, there isn't currently any dedicated ray-tracing API for Vulkan that is part of the specification. But AMD has open-sourced their Radeon ProRender with ray-tracing support leveraging Vulkan. And we're likely to see much more work in this area moving forward.

There have already been various ray-tracing projects making use of Vulkan on GitHub. Below are some of those projects if you are looking for some fun code to dive into this holiday weekend.


Vulkan-GPU-Ray-Tracer - It's fairly basic, but it's working for demos and the ray-tracing is implemented using a Vulkan compute shader.


FinalProject-HybridRenderer - This was for a final university project, but it's a hybrid renderer using ray-tracing and rasterization in Vulkan, or their "ray-raster" renderer. A lot of interesting technical information and documentation on that GitHub page, hit it up.


satellite-vk-oem - A Vulkan 1.1 targeting ray-tracing mini-engine. It's much further along than just ray-tracing with a ball and box, at least for their demos.

vulkan_raytraced_cube - A fairly basic Vulkan ray-tracing demo for those wanting to dive into the code. This ray-tracer is written in C++.

Vulkan_Ray_Tracer - Still early in development, but a lot of code so far.

Vulkano-Raytracing - Real-time ray-tracing in Vulkano, the Vulkan bindings for the Rust programming language. So far though this Rust-written Vulkan ray-tracer has a single triangle rendering and is quite basic, but the developer has ambitions to be able to do much more than its current state, and I know there are many Phoronix readers in the forums who are overjoyed about Rust code.

If I missed any other interesting Vulkan ray-tracing projects in the works, feel free to mention them in the forums.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
VK9 Continues Persevering With Direct3D 9 Over Vulkan
Talvos: A SPIR-V Interpreter & Vulkan Device Emulator For Debugging
V-EZ: AMD Releases New Easy-To-Use Vulkan Middleware, Simplified API
DXVK 0.40 Brings Initial Direct3D 11.1 Bits, Other Improvements
DXVK Now Has An On-Disk Shader Cache
Vulkan 1.1.71 Released As The First Update To Vulkan 1.1
Popular News This Week
AOMedia Announces Public Release Of AV1 Video Format
Seven Reasons To Already Get Excited For Linux 4.17, Especially For AMD/Radeon Users
Linux Gets An Open-Source VR Desktop, Built Off OpenHMD
An Important GNOME Performance Fix Has Landed
Test Driving A 64-Thread POWER9 Workstation, Initial Performance Against A 96-Core ARM
Raspberry Pi's Raspbian Finally Moves Up To Linux 4.14 Kernel