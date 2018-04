Various Vulkan Ray-Tracing Efforts, Including A Rust-Written Ray-Tracer

Given all the interest in ray-tracing and related announcements for Windows from last month's Game Developers Conference, I decided to spend some time on this holiday weekend looking at some of the Vulkan ray-tracing projects.While Microsoft introduced the DirectX Raytracing (DXR) API for Direct3D 12, there isn't currently any dedicated ray-tracing API for Vulkan that is part of the specification. But AMD has open-sourced their Radeon ProRender with ray-tracing support leveraging Vulkan. And we're likely to see much more work in this area moving forward.There have already been various ray-tracing projects making use of Vulkan on GitHub. Below are some of those projects if you are looking for some fun code to dive into this holiday weekend.

Vulkan-GPU-Ray-Tracer - It's fairly basic, but it's working for demos and the ray-tracing is implemented using a Vulkan compute shader.

FinalProject-HybridRenderer - This was for a final university project, but it's a hybrid renderer using ray-tracing and rasterization in Vulkan, or their "ray-raster" renderer. A lot of interesting technical information and documentation on that GitHub page, hit it up.