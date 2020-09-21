The Vulkan Portability Extension (VK_KHR_portability_subset) has been released as part of the effort by The Khronos Group in getting Vulkan running on as many platforms as possible, including the likes of Apple macOS/iOS.The VK_KHR_portability_subset extension is about getting Vulkan up and running on non-Vulkan APIs, as opposed to the success we have already seen in areas like getting OpenGL or Direct3D atop Vulkan. The VK_KHR_portability_subset extension makes it easier for the likes of GFX-RS and MoltenVK for getting Vulkan running on platforms like Apple's operating systems where Vulkan is not supported and thus having to reside on top of say the Apple Metal API.VK_KHR_portability_subset allows for disabling / mark as unsupported capabilities otherwise required of Vulkan. VK_KHR_portability_subset also allows for adding additional properties or limits for helping to suit the requirements/capabilities of the underlying graphics architecture being targeted. This extension only targets these cases like GFX-RS and MoltenVK and not for use by native/conformant Vulkan 1.0 implementations.

More details on this significant milestone for Vulkan's portability via Khronos.org . There is also the KHR_portability_subset documentation as well. MoltenVK and GFX-RS already have support available as part of the Vulkan Portability Initiative.