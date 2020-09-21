Experiments Are Underway With Vulkan Powering The KDE Plasma Shell

Well known KDE developer David Edmundson has been experimenting with a Vulkan-powered KDE Plasma Shell and did manage to get things working with Qt 5.15 using a few modifications.Given that Qt 5.15 has a tech preview of the new Render Hardware Interface (RHI) with Vulkan support for Qt Quick, Edmundson was experimenting with getting Vulkan rendering the Plasma shell. With a few Plasma changes, the necessary development packages for Vulkan, and some tweaks to the environment variables, he was able to get a working Vulkan-powered Plasma shell.Edmundson noted of the KDE Plasma shell Vulkan experience, "Despite it being a preview it is in a damn good state! Things are usable, and really quite snappy, especially notification popups."



Vulkan rendering! As shown by the Mesa Vulkan overlay.