A Proof-of-Concept Vulkan Window Compositor Is In the Works

With Vulkan 1.1 it should be possible to write a pure Vulkan Wayland compositor while a Phoronix reader has tipped us off to a developer starting work on a proof-of-concept Vulkan window compositor.
The simply named VulkanCompositor is working on implementing a window compositor simply using Vulkan and GLFW, though at least for now isn't yet implementing Wayland. The project has just begun but is seeing work on GitHub by developer Ilya Glushchenko.
It will certainly be fun to see if this Vulkan window compositor begins working and shows off the potential for using the Vulkan API for desktop compositors -- the SteamVR compositor is making use of Vulkan, albeit for compositing to VR headsets.
It's also worth reminding about the experimental Vulkan renderer for KDE's KWin in a branch. Sadly that effort hasn't seen any new code commits now in one month.
Well, here's to hoping for more interesting Vulkan compositor developments this year.
