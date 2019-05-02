One of the early features merged back in February for Mesa 19.1 was the new Vulkan Overlay layer to expose various performance metrics akin to the Gallium3D "HUD" also living within Mesa. Ahead of the Mesa 19.1 feature freeze, some more capabilities are now added to this Vulkan overlay/HUD.
Merged on Thursday and contributed by Intel developers are pipeline statistics and time-stamps, a no-display for when wanting to just archive the data to a result file and not the display, some minor UI refinements, a frame counter option, and the overlay size itself is also now configurable.
An earlier version of the Mesa Vulkan Overlay.
Among the items still on the TODO list for the Mesa Vulkan Overlay are reporting CPU load and providing more human readable numbers such as when reporting very large numbers.
Look for this Vulkan Overlay in the Mesa 19.1 release that should be officially released around the end of May.
1 Comment