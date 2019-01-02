Vulkan/OpenCL Interop Extension In Development, OpenCL-Next Continues
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 2 January 2019 at 03:41 PM EST. Add A Comment
STANDARDS --
Khronos President Neil Trevett just commented on the current state of Vulkan/OpenCL compute and reaffirmed that OpenCL will continue to evolve as well.

Neil Trevett posted on GitHub today some brief comments following a user inquiring about the state of Vulkan OpenCL interoperability. Most of what he said isn't particularly new news and was in fact covered last summer when it comes to OpenCL-Next, Vulkan and OpenCL continuing to co-exist, etc, but here is the summary of his post today:

- The Khronos OpenCL Working Group will soon be starting on a Vulkan/OpenCL interoperability extension. NVIDIA already has been working on such but now it's up to the working group to come to a multi-vendor approved extension. This is akin to OpenGL and Vulkan interoperability.

- The OpenCL road-map will continue to be "very actively" developed. Contrary to some still saying OpenCL is being canned or merged with Vulkan, that is not the case, as we've been reporting. Both Vulkan and OpenCL will continue to co-exist though some overlap in compute functionality. Vulkan will continue seeing GPU compute capabilities but principally is a graphics API focused on GPUs while OpenCL also has to worry about FPGAs and other types of accelerators really outside of the cope of Vulkan.

- Neil reaffirmed that OpenCL Next will have "significantly more deployment flexibility" so OpenCL platforms can offer more tailored functionality. (As reported previously, for example, SVM is expected to be made "optional" and this greater flexibility is what should allow the NVIDIA proprietary driver to move on to supporting this yet-to-be-released OpenCL spec compared to currently being at v1.2 without full v2.0+ support.)

His comments in full can be read on GitHub.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Standards News
Khronos Seeking Feedback On KTX2 Specification For Storing Textures For OpenGL/Vulkan
RenderDoc 1.2 Released For This Powerful Open-Source Graphics Debugging Tool
Linux 4.21 Positioned To Pickup Streebog Crypto Support Developed By Russia's FSB
The Linux Foundation Is Teaming Up With RISC-V To Promote The Open-Source CPU ISA
C++20 Making Progress On Modules, Memory Model Updates
OpenMP 5.0 Specification Released, GCC 9.0 Lands Initial Support
Popular News This Week
Microsoft Had Another Year Of Big Open-Source Surprises
Open-Source / Linux Letdowns For 2018
PulseEffects: A System-Wide Equalizer For PulseAudio
Linus Torvalds' New Helper Is Working Out Well For Linux 4.21
Intel Contributes Its Parallel STL Implementation To LLVM
Mesa Made Massive Progress In 2018 On Open-Source Vulkan / OpenGL Drivers