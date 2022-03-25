"Dozen" Merged Into Mesa For Implementing Vulkan On Direct3D 12
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 25 March 2022 at 01:20 PM EDT.
Merged a few minutes ago into Mesa 22.1 is the "Dozen" project implementing Vulkan atop Direct3D 12 APIs.

Mesa has already embraced OpenGL and OpenCL atop Direct3D 12 interfaces for use by Microsoft with Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2) and on Windows when no native OpenGL/OpenCL drivers are available but Direct3D can be assumed. Now the "Dozen" driver has landed for the Vulkan API atop D3D12.


Dozen was worked on by Boris Brezillon and Erik Faye-Lund of Collabora in cooperation with Microsoft. This has been in the works for over a half-year and today marked the milestone of being ready for merging.

Dozen in its present form is just under 15k lines of new code. For non-Windows use-cases, this Dozen addition won't be of much value for this what in effect is an inverse of VKD3D/VKD3D-Proton implemented within Mesa.

See this merge for more details on Mesa's Dozen.
