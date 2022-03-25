AMD's GPUOpen Releases Vulkan Memory Allocator 3.0
25 March 2022
AMD today released Vulkan Memory Allocator 3.0 under their GPUOpen umbrella as this library to better manage memory allocation and resources for this graphics API and make it more similar to APIs like OpenGL and Direct3D.

AMD/GPUOpen has been working on Vulkan Memory Allocator since 2017 and it's proven to be quite useful to game developers. With the v3.0 release there are a number of new APIs added around memory defragmentation, preferred memory types, a virtual allocator feature, and more. Vulkan Memory Allocator 3.0 was also updated for compatibility with both Vulkan 1.2 and Vulkan 1.3 specification releases. Plus this library now supports VK_KHR_buffer_device_address, VK_EXT_memory_priority, and other new extensions.

Vulkan Memory Allocator 3.0 also adds CMake build system support for easier project integration. Plus there are many bug fixes and other small improvements for this Vulkan API memory allocation library.

Vulkan Memory Allocator 3.0 sources can be downloaded from GitHub. More information on the VMA3 changes can be found via GPUOpen.com.
