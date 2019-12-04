AMD's GPUOpen Releases Vulkan Memory Allocator 2.3
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 4 December 2019 at 11:11 AM EST.
AMD's GPUOpen team has released their first official update to the open-source Vulkan Memory Allocator project in nearly one year.

Vulkan Memory Allocator is an easy-to-use Vulkan memory allocation library that in the two and a half years since being open-sourced has been picked up for use by multiple games/engineers, Vulkan code samples, and other projects.

In the year since the VMA 2.2 release, AMD developers have added support for the Vulkan 1.1 API, support for querying memory budgets, new memory usage options, VK_KHR_bind_memory2 support, various optimizations, and an assortment of other changes.

More details on today's Vulkan Memory Allocator 2.3 library release via GPUOpen.com.
