AMD's GPUOpen group has announced a new version of their open-source Vulkan Memory Allocator project that seeks to make it easier to deal with memory allocation and management when using this graphics API.
With Vulkan Memory Allocator 2.1 there is now support for linear allocations, improvements to its memory debugging system, support for traces and replays, changes to the JSON dumping format, and other enhancements.
More details on Vulkan Memory Allocator 2.1 can be found via the release announcement posted today to the GPUOpen blog. This cross-platform, open-source Vulkan memory allocation library is available to download from GitHub.
