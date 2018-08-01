Unofficial Vulkan Transform Feedback Is Being Worked On for DXVK / VKD3D

It turns out some Vulkan stakeholders are working on a transform feedback extension that would help efforts like DXVK and VKD3D in mapping Direct3D to Vulkan.
In order to help with Stream-Output / Transform Feedback type functionality particularly for the Direct3D-to-Vulkan layers on Linux and macOS as well as Google's ANGLE layer, various groups are working on this functionality as an agreed upon Vulkan. But it turns out they aren't pursuing it as an official extension.
Piers Daniell of NVIDIA who has been heavily involved in the company's Vulkan undertakings has commented:
Some members of the Vulkan working group are developing a multi-vendor EXT extension for transform feedback with the primary goal of satisfying the needs of the DXVK, vkd3d and ANGLE translation layers. The Vulkan working group does not plan to promote this functionality as a KHR extension or as core functionality because it believes there are better, more forward-looking ways of processing and capturing vertex data with the GPU. The multi-vendor EXT extension should be available soon and is likely to be implemented on those platforms where DXVK, vkd3d and ANGLE translation is required.
This is some more great news for Linux gaming and being able to nicely implement more Direct3D functionality atop Vulkan.
