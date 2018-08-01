Unofficial Vulkan Transform Feedback Is Being Worked On for DXVK / VKD3D
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 7 September 2018 at 09:31 AM EDT. 3 Comments
VULKAN --
It turns out some Vulkan stakeholders are working on a transform feedback extension that would help efforts like DXVK and VKD3D in mapping Direct3D to Vulkan.

In order to help with Stream-Output / Transform Feedback type functionality particularly for the Direct3D-to-Vulkan layers on Linux and macOS as well as Google's ANGLE layer, various groups are working on this functionality as an agreed upon Vulkan. But it turns out they aren't pursuing it as an official extension.

Piers Daniell of NVIDIA who has been heavily involved in the company's Vulkan undertakings has commented:
Some members of the Vulkan working group are developing a multi-vendor EXT extension for transform feedback with the primary goal of satisfying the needs of the DXVK, vkd3d and ANGLE translation layers. The Vulkan working group does not plan to promote this functionality as a KHR extension or as core functionality because it believes there are better, more forward-looking ways of processing and capturing vertex data with the GPU. The multi-vendor EXT extension should be available soon and is likely to be implemented on those platforms where DXVK, vkd3d and ANGLE translation is required.

This is some more great news for Linux gaming and being able to nicely implement more Direct3D functionality atop Vulkan.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
MoltenVK 1.0.20 Released To Continue Advancing Vulkan On macOS
Vulkan VirGL Ends The Summer Being Able To Execute A Compute Shader
Wine's VKD3D Merges Support For macOS Gamers To Enjoy Direct3D 12 Over Vulkan Over Metal
Vulkan 1.1.83 Released With Minor Documentation Updates For SIGGRAPH
DXVK Merges Direct3D 10 API Support
Rust's Low-Level Graphics Abstraction Layer Is Showing A Lot Of Potential
Popular News This Week
The Controversial Speck Encryption Code Will Indeed Be Dropped From The Linux Kernel
KaOS 2018.08 Released As One Of The Great KDE Linux Distributions
Intel MPX Support Will Be Removed From Linux - Memory Protection Extensions Appear Dead
ExtFUSE: Making FUSE File-Systems Faster With eBPF
10 Reasons Linux Gamers Might Want To Pass On The NVIDIA RTX 20 Series
Threadripper 2, Spectre, Steam Play / Proton & Linux 4.19 Made August Super Exciting