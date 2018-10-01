Vulkan Working To Drop Mir Surface Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 1 October 2018 at 12:55 PM EDT. 1 Comment
VULKAN --
The Khronos working group responsible for Vulkan is working to drop Mir support, a.k.a. VK_KHR_mir_surface.

The Vulkan Mir surface support (VK_KHR_mir_surface) is for native Mir compatibility back when Canonical wasn't interested in supporting the Wayland protocol with the Mir display server. The usage of VK_KHR_mir_surface is quite limited and on the driver side was only ever carried by Ubuntu's patched Mesa builds.

But there have been various projects to at least write preliminary VK_KHR_mir_surface support including SDL, Vulkano, Vulkan Haskell bindings, GLFW, MoonVulkan, and other bindings/wrappers/WSI projects.

The Vulkan working group wants to eliminate the VK_KHR_mir_surface support since Mir users can just utilize the Wayland support that is also more widely adopted. But before they drop this extension officially, they are hoping all projects that made use of VK_KHR_mir_surface will drop using it... So once the extension is removed from the Vulkan headers, your software won't suddenly fail to compile.

So for end-users this doesn't mean much since everything should target Wayland for Mir support rather than the old Mir APIs. The Vulkan Wayland support is also more mature and widespread than the limited use of the Mir surface extension. But for developers making use of Vulkan, make sure you aren't accidentally supporting VK_KHR_mir_surface or your builds could soon break. Details in this issue tracker.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
VK9 Milestone 28 Reached With Improvements For Unreal Tournament (1999)
Vulkan 1.1.86 Released With Driver Properties & Atomic INT64 Extensions
Collabora's Erik Faye-Lund Outlines The New "Zink" OpenGL-on-Vulkan Gallium3D Effort
MoltenVK Updated Against Vulkan 1.1.85, New Features
Vulkan Working On New Timeline Semaphores Feature
Vulkan Adopts A Code Of Conduct
Popular News This Week
There's A New Libre GPU Effort Building On RISC-V, Rust, LLVM & Vulkan
Microsoft Launches Open-Source MS-DOS On GitHub
Greg Kroah-Hartman Releases Linux 4.19-RC5 Following An "Interesting" Week
PlayOnLinux 5.0 Alpha Released With Redesigned UI, Phoenicis
AMD Publishes Platform QoS Patches For Next-Gen Processors
System76 To Release A "New Open-Source Computer"