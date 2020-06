New Vulkan Extension Proposed For DirectFB Support

The DirectFB library once popular with embedded systems and other environments needing formerly a full X11 stack (or now, Wayland) remains in an abandoned state with no real upstream development any longer and the project site long dead, but with a newly proposed Vulkan extension could allow this modern graphics API to run on top of it.VK_EXT_directfb_surface was proposed for allowing Vulkan to support surfaces for DirectFB consumption.Embedded Linux graphics developer Nicolas Caramelli proposed this extension for allowing Vulkan applications/games to run atop DirectFB. Besides the extension proposal, Caramelli has also modified some DirectFB sample applications for demonstration purposes with Vulkan.The proposed extension can be found via GitHub . If accepted upstream, this would allow Vulkan on DirectFB alongside the existing Windows, Android, X11, Wayland, Nintendo, and other platform coverage. That still leaves the applications/games/engines to make use of the extension however for the platform support.