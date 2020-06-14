New Vulkan Extension Proposed For DirectFB Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 14 June 2020 at 12:18 AM EDT. 5 Comments
VULKAN --
The DirectFB library once popular with embedded systems and other environments needing formerly a full X11 stack (or now, Wayland) remains in an abandoned state with no real upstream development any longer and the project site long dead, but with a newly proposed Vulkan extension could allow this modern graphics API to run on top of it.

VK_EXT_directfb_surface was proposed for allowing Vulkan to support surfaces for DirectFB consumption.

Embedded Linux graphics developer Nicolas Caramelli proposed this extension for allowing Vulkan applications/games to run atop DirectFB. Besides the extension proposal, Caramelli has also modified some DirectFB sample applications for demonstration purposes with Vulkan.

The proposed extension can be found via GitHub. If accepted upstream, this would allow Vulkan on DirectFB alongside the existing Windows, Android, X11, Wayland, Nintendo, and other platform coverage. That still leaves the applications/games/engines to make use of the extension however for the platform support.
5 Comments
Related News
Raspberry Pi Vulkan Driver Making Progress But Long Road Remains
Vulkan SDK 1.2.141 Released With GFXReconstruct, DirectX Shader Compiler Bundled
X-Plane's Vulkan Renderer Maturing, More Performance Optimizations Still Coming
DXVK 1.7 Released - Makes Use Of New Vulkan Extensions, Game Fixes
Vulkan 1.2.140 Released With New Extensions For Private Data, Custom Border Color
Vulkan 1.2.139 Released With VK_EXT_robustness2 Extension
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
RdRand Performance As Bad As ~3% Original Speed With CrossTalk/SRBDS Mitigation
Google Engineer Uncovers Holes In Linux's Speculative Execution Mitigations
"CrossTalk" / SRBDS Is The Newest Side-Channel Vulnerability
Wine 5.10 Starts Work On A Unix Library For NTDLL, More WineD3D Vulkan
Fedora 33 Looking To Use Swap On zRAM By Default With systemd's zram-generator
EXT4 Gets A Nice Batch Of Fixes For Linux 5.8
Intel Announces Jim Keller's Departure, Other Leadership Changes
NVIDIA 450 Linux Beta Driver Quietly Rolls Out With New PRIME Option, Other Improvements