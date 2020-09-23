Easier Vulkan Debugging Of Windows Applications Running Under Wine Is On The Way
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 23 September 2020 at 04:03 AM EDT. Add A Comment
WINE --
With patches pending it will be easier to debug Windows games/applications running under Wine on Linux.

Stemming from a discussion over the ability to forward Vulkan API debugging information to the host loader to receive those calls from the Windows software, there are now Wine patches sent out to make that happen.

NVIDIA's Liam Middlebrook who works on their Linux graphics driver was discussing with other Wine developers about such handling for Wine and Vulkan's VK_EXT_debug_utils extension in part for making that happen, as outlined in this bug report. This in turn would allow Linux Vulkan debuggers/profilers to work with software running under Wine.

As of this week, there are now patches pending acceptance for implementing VK_EXT_debug_utils for the Wine Vulkan code and related changes for improving this Vulkan debugging experience under Wine. These patches will hopefully be picked up soon for Wine as they are fairly straight forward.
Add A Comment
Related News
Wine-Staging 5.17 Adds More Patches For Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
Wine 5.17 Released With Work Started On NDIS Network Driver
Wine-Staging 5.16 Begins Adding Patches For Microsoft Flight Simulator
Wine 5.16 Released With Support For AVX Registers
Wine Patches Revived For 64-bit POWER Support, Hangover To Run Windows Apps On POWER
Wine-Staging 5.15 Brings Systeminfo, Media Improvements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Has A Large Presence At This Year's X.Org Conference
OpenPOWER Summit 2020 Was This Week With Many Interesting Hardware/Software Talks
"Microsoft Wants To Create A Complete Virtualization Stack With Linux"
Red Hat Has Been Working On New NVFS File-System
Succeeding GNOME 3.38 Will Be "GNOME 40" - Yes, GNOME Forty
Gamescope Continues Advancing As Wayland/Vulkan Compositor Backed By Valve
Ray-Tracing Support For AMDGPU LLVM Back-End Lands For RDNA 2
GNOME 3.38 Released With Many New Features, Better Performance