Easier Vulkan Debugging Of Windows Applications Running Under Wine Is On The Way

With patches pending it will be easier to debug Windows games/applications running under Wine on Linux.
Stemming from a discussion over the ability to forward Vulkan API debugging information to the host loader to receive those calls from the Windows software, there are now Wine patches sent out to make that happen.
NVIDIA's Liam Middlebrook who works on their Linux graphics driver was discussing with other Wine developers about such handling for Wine and Vulkan's VK_EXT_debug_utils extension in part for making that happen, as outlined in this bug report. This in turn would allow Linux Vulkan debuggers/profilers to work with software running under Wine.
As of this week, there are now patches pending acceptance for implementing VK_EXT_debug_utils for the Wine Vulkan code and related changes for improving this Vulkan debugging experience under Wine. These patches will hopefully be picked up soon for Wine as they are fairly straight forward.
Add A Comment