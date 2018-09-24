Vulkan Adopts A Code Of Conduct
24 September 2018
The latest open-source project now officially adopting a Code of Conduct is Vulkan.

Added today to the Vulkan documentation repository is a Code of Conduct file for Vulkan.

That Code of Conduct is referencing the main Khronos Group Contributor Code of Conduct.

Khronos' CoC is based on the Contributor Covenant. "In the interest of fostering an open and welcoming environment, we as contributors and maintainers pledge to making participation in our project and our community a harassment-free experience for everyone, regardless of age, body size, disability, ethnicity, gender identity and expression, level of experience, nationality, personal appearance, race, religion, or sexual identity and orientation."
