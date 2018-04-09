The Vulkan CTS as the conformance test suite for ensuring drivers are properly and fully implementing the Vulkan graphics and compute API continues getting even more in-depth and attempts to cover as many corner-cases as possible.
Vulkan 1.1.1.0 was released today and while it may seem like a small version update, this new release adds 26,272 new tests! Obviously many of the Vulkan test-cases are very small and for ensuring the intricacies of a Vulkan extension are properly implemented, but it's quite a big jump of another twenty-six thousand tests on top of the thousands of tests already part of the Vulkan CTS.
Vulkan CTS 1.1.0 adds test cases for many of the newer Vulkan extensions, ASTC texture compression testing, improvements to existing tests, and there are also many fixes along the way too.
The lengthy list of changes for this Vulkan CTS 1.1.1.0 release can be found via GitHub.
1 Comment