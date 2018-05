The Vulkan Open-Source Ecosystem Grows: Now More Than 2,100 GitHub Projects

Just over one month after there were 2,000 Vulkan-mentioning projects on GitHub , the 2,100 project milestone has been breached.As of today there are more than 2,11 repositories on GitHub referencing Vulkan. Granted, the GitHub search isn't looking at projects necessarily offering a full Vulkan code implementation, but could be a Vulkan mention within code documentation saying it's coming soon or other references. But as some food for thought, "Direct3D 12" has just 42 hits (+3 over the past month), 101 for D3D12 (+1 over the past month), and 217 for D3D11 (+10 over the past month). Though for OpenGL there are 34,895 projects, a large increase of 1,154 over the past month since Vulkan hit 2,000 projects.

It's great continuing to see the continued growth of the open-source Vulkan ecosystem from game engines to various language bindings to adapting Vulkan for interesting scientific and compute purposes to many other interesting Vulkan-powered projects.Of the 2,100+ projects, 1,167 of them are C++, 218 of them are in C, 106 of them are in Rust, and 79 of them are in Java.You can explore the many interesting Vulkan open-source projects on GitHub