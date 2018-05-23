The Vulkan Open-Source Ecosystem Grows: Now More Than 2,100 GitHub Projects

Just over one month after there were 2,000 Vulkan-mentioning projects on GitHub, the 2,100 project milestone has been breached.
As of today there are more than 2,11 repositories on GitHub referencing Vulkan. Granted, the GitHub search isn't looking at projects necessarily offering a full Vulkan code implementation, but could be a Vulkan mention within code documentation saying it's coming soon or other references. But as some food for thought, "Direct3D 12" has just 42 hits (+3 over the past month), 101 for D3D12 (+1 over the past month), and 217 for D3D11 (+10 over the past month). Though for OpenGL there are 34,895 projects, a large increase of 1,154 over the past month since Vulkan hit 2,000 projects.
It's great continuing to see the continued growth of the open-source Vulkan ecosystem from game engines to various language bindings to adapting Vulkan for interesting scientific and compute purposes to many other interesting Vulkan-powered projects.
Of the 2,100+ projects, 1,167 of them are C++, 218 of them are in C, 106 of them are in Rust, and 79 of them are in Java.
You can explore the many interesting Vulkan open-source projects on GitHub.
Add A Comment