There Are Now More Than 2,000 Projects Referencing Vulkan On GitHub
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 12 April 2018 at 07:49 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
As another milestone for the Vulkan API, as of today there are more than 2,000 projects referencing Vulkan on GitHub!

It was nearly one year ago to the day (19 April) that Vulkan had 1,000 project mentions on GitHub while overnight that threshold crossed 2,000.

Granted, the GitHub search isn't looking at projects necessarily offering a full Vulkan code implementation, but could be a Vulkan mention within code documentation saying it's coming soon, etc. But for comparison, "Direct3D 12" has just 39 hits on GitHub (or 101 for D3D12), 207 for D3D11 / 99 for Direct 3D 11, or 33,741 for OpenGL. Overall, not bad for Vulkan's continued rise and this graphics/compute API just over two years old.


You can check out the many Vulkan open-source projects on GitHub. Among the many high profile open-source Vulkan projects on GitHub are the Vulkan specifications and Vulkan CTS itself from Khronos, Vulkano for the Vulkan Rust bindings, DXVK as the quickly-maturing Direct3D 11 over Vulkan implementation, many different open-source game engines, RenderDoc and other Vulkan debuggers, and around two-thousand other projects. Of the 2,000 projects, over 1,100 of them are in C++, another 209 in C, 98 in Rust, and 77 in Java.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
Vulkan CTS 1.1.1 Adds 26,272 New Test Cases
VK_AMD_shader_core_properties Now Supported By RADV
VKVG: Vulkan Vector Graphics With A Cairo-Like API
"The Forge" Rendering Framework Adds Linux/Vulkan Support
Vulkan 1.1.72 Released With Three New Extensions
DXVK 0.41 Released, Slightly More CPU Efficient & Offers A Heads-Up Display
Popular News This Week
Torvalds Expresses Concerns Over Current "Kernel Lockdown" Approach
Valve Reaffirms Commitment To Linux, SteamOS
Clear Linux Shedding More Light On Their "Magic" Performance Work
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Final Beta Released
BeOS-Inspired Haiku OS Continues Chugging Along With Driver Improvements, UI Changes
Fedora To Decide What To Do About GNOME 3.28's Auto-Suspend Default