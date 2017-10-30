Vulkan Crosses 1,500 Projects On GitHub

Back in April Vulkan crossed 1,000 project mentions on GitHub while overnight it crossed the threshold of 1,500 references.
Vulkan is referenced by 1,500 projects on GitHub from various language bindings from common ones like alternate C++ bindings and Rust to more unique ones like PERL and D, many open-source game project engines, high profile game engine ports like vkQuake and Doom 3, to various debugging layers and debuggers like RenderDoc.
Some of these 1,500 project mentions for Vulkan may not be direct Vulkan code-bases but mentions of this graphics API for other reasons. But in comparison D3D12 has 81 references, 35 for Direct3D 12, 163 for D3D11, or 29,215 for OpenGL.
C++ is the most common language used with it being used in 840 of the Vulkan projects, 155 for C, 79 for Rust, and 45 for C#. There are 271k code mentions of Vulkan on GitHub, 184k commits mentioning Vulkan, and 6K issues.
Those wishing to checkout the diverse ecosystem of Vulkan projects on GitHub can do so here.
