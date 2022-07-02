Vulkan 1.3.219 Released With Two New Extensions

Vulkan 1.3.219 released this week and in addition to a number of documentation clarifications/corrections there are two new extensions.
The two newest Vulkan extensions include:
VK_EXT_multisampled_render_to_single_sampled - Exposing the ability to to perform multi-sampled rendering on single-sampled attachments with no extra memory or bandwidth overhead. This depends upon the device/driver implementation and other factors, but this extension has been worked on by the mobile vendors with Google, Arm, Qualcomm, and Imagination.
VK_EXT_shader_module_identifier - This exposes the ability for the application/game to query a small identifier associated with a Vulkan shader module. On subsequent game/application runs that same identifier can be used instead of the Vulkan shader module. This is useful for dealing with SPIR-V modules cached to disk and for shader pre-compilation systems that can prime Vulkan pipeline caches ahead of time. This extension was worked on by Valve, Igalia, NVIDIA, Arm, and Collabora, so expect this soon within some Linux drivers and of use to VKD3D-Proton and the like.
More details on this week's Vulkan 1.3.219 update via Vulkan-Docs.
