Vulkan 1.3.215 Released With Barycentric Fragment Shader Extension

Vulkan 1.3.215 is out today with a handful of fixes/clarifications to the Vulkan specification plus one new extension.
The lone new extension in Vulkan 1.3.215 is VK_KHR_fragment_shader_barycentric. This fragment shader barycentric extension is basically a cross-vendor, firmed up version of NVIDIA's existing VK_NV_fragment_shader_barycentric extension. Developers from AMD, Broadcom, Arm, Intel, NVIDIA, and Valve teamed up to work on this new Vulkan extension, which adds support for the SPV_KHR_fragment_shader_barycentric SPIR-V extension allowing three additional fragment shader variable decorations in SPIR-V.
This supersedes the NVIDIA extension, which in turn was based on the original OpenGL NV_fragment_shader_barycentric extension. This effort is about enabling fragment shaders access to barycentric weight vectors and enabling fragment shader inputs to read the raw per-vertex outputs from the last vertex processing stage.
NVIDIA for their part already posted new Vulkan beta drivers for Windows and Linux with the KHR barycentric fragment shader extension enabled.
Vulkan's continued evolution.
More details on this and the other changes for Vulkan 1.3.215 can be found via this commit.
