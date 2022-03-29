Vulkan 1.3.210 Released With Two Notable Extensions
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 29 March 2022 at 09:10 AM EDT. 1 Comment
VULKAN --
Vulkan 1.3.210 is out today with various specification corrections/clarifications but also two notable extensions.

Vulkan 1.3.210 introduces:

VK_EXT_graphics_pipeline_library - The VK_EXT_graphics_pipeline_library extension is to allow for separate compilation of four distinct parts of graphics pipelines. By allowing independent parts of the graphics pipeline to be compiled into a graphics pipeline library that is then linked together at the final stage to create the executable pipeline, it allows for greater re-use for pipelines having the same shaders or states across multiple pipelines. Basically it's about breaking things up in the graphics pipeline to allow for their modular re-use without having to compile a graphics pipeline in full for areas of overlap. This extension was worked on by the likes of AMD, NVIDIA, Google, Valve, Ubisoft, Roblox, and other major players.

VK_EXT_primitives_generated_query - This extension from Google / NVIDIA / Collabora / Arm allows for a new query type to match support for OpenGL's GL_PRIMITIVES_GENERATED. This will be useful for efforts like Zink with implementing OpenGL over Vulkan.

NVIDIA has already released a new Vulkan beta driver supporting these new Vulkan 1.3.210 extensions. The Intel ANV and Radeon RADV support for these extensions should be landing shortly with some merge requests already pending.
1 Comment
Related News
AMD's GPUOpen Releases Vulkan Memory Allocator 3.0
Mesa's CPU-Based Software Vulkan Driver Now Exposes Vulkan 1.3
Vulkan 1.3.207 Brings Another New Extension From Valve
Vulkan Ready To Take On Safety-Critical Market With Vulkan SC 1.0
Imagination Tech Publishes Open-Source PowerVR Vulkan Driver For Mesa
VKD3D-Proton 2.6 Released With Many Fixes, Shader Model 6.6 & Optimizations
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GNOME 42 Released With Many Improvements From Wayland To GTK4 Porting
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Will Default To Wayland With NVIDIA For v510+ Driver
An Exciting Btrfs Update With Encoded I/O, Fsync Performance Improvements
AMD Making It Easier To Switch To Their New P-State CPU Frequency Scaling Driver
How To Use The New AMD P-State Driver With Linux 5.17
Linux 5.17 Released With AMD P-State Driver, Plenty Of New Hardware Support
MGLRU Could Land In Linux 5.19 For Improving Performance - Especially Low RAM Situations
The Switch Has Been Made From C89 To C11/GNU11 With Linux 5.18