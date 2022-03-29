Vulkan 1.3.210 Released With Two Notable Extensions

Vulkan 1.3.210 is out today with various specification corrections/clarifications but also two notable extensions.
Vulkan 1.3.210 introduces:
VK_EXT_graphics_pipeline_library - The VK_EXT_graphics_pipeline_library extension is to allow for separate compilation of four distinct parts of graphics pipelines. By allowing independent parts of the graphics pipeline to be compiled into a graphics pipeline library that is then linked together at the final stage to create the executable pipeline, it allows for greater re-use for pipelines having the same shaders or states across multiple pipelines. Basically it's about breaking things up in the graphics pipeline to allow for their modular re-use without having to compile a graphics pipeline in full for areas of overlap. This extension was worked on by the likes of AMD, NVIDIA, Google, Valve, Ubisoft, Roblox, and other major players.
VK_EXT_primitives_generated_query - This extension from Google / NVIDIA / Collabora / Arm allows for a new query type to match support for OpenGL's GL_PRIMITIVES_GENERATED. This will be useful for efforts like Zink with implementing OpenGL over Vulkan.
NVIDIA has already released a new Vulkan beta driver supporting these new Vulkan 1.3.210 extensions. The Intel ANV and Radeon RADV support for these extensions should be landing shortly with some merge requests already pending.
