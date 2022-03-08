Vulkan 1.3.207 Brings Another New Extension From Valve
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 8 March 2022 at 09:30 AM EST. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
Vulkan 1.3.207 is out as the latest routine update to this high performance graphics / compute API.

Vulkan 1.3.207 mostly consists of the usual documentation fixes for typos and other clarifications coming both from the public GitHub repository and the internal tracker at Khronos.

Vulkan 1.3.207 introduces one new extension and that is VK_VALVE_descriptor_set_host_mapping. As implied by the vendor prefix, this vendor extension is from Valve. VK_VALVE_descriptor_set_host_mapping is for allowing applications to directly query a host pointer for a Vulkan descriptor set. This allows for copying descriptors between descriptor sets without use of an API command.


VK_VALVE_descriptor_set_host_mapping is only for use within "specific embedded environments" and is thus only lightly documented. Hans-Kristian Arntzen of Valve who is known for his work on VKD3D-Proton is the lead author of this new extension.

There is already VK_VALVE_descriptor_set_host_mapping support merged into VKD3D-Proton. That usage was merged for the recent VKD3D-Proton 2.6 and is used as a punch-through path for descriptor copies. "Proves out the viability of this style of implementation. Ideally we'd have a more officially sanctioned way of doing similar things later :) Unfortunately, the overhead removal is too great to ignore on target platform."

The list of changes for the otherwise light Vulkan 1.3.207 update can be found on Vulkan-Docs.
Add A Comment
Related News
Vulkan Ready To Take On Safety-Critical Market With Vulkan SC 1.0
Imagination Tech Publishes Open-Source PowerVR Vulkan Driver For Mesa
VKD3D-Proton 2.6 Released With Many Fixes, Shader Model 6.6 & Optimizations
NZXT Developing Some Sort Of New Vulkan-Supported Software For Gamers
Open-Source Intel & Radeon GPU Drivers Ready With Day-One Support For Vulkan 1.3
DXVK 1.9.4 Released With Better Support For God Of War
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Has Another Go At Their DirectX Linux Kernel Driver
The Worst Razer Mouse I've Tested In The Past 17 Years
Linux Kernel Moving Ahead With Going From C89 To C11 Code
EXT4 Fast Commit Mode To Be Even Faster With Linux 5.18
OpenBLAS Deciding Whether To Drop Support For Russia's Elbrus CPUs
Commercial-Only Qt 5.15.3 LTS Now Released As Open-Source
AMD-Powered Lenovo ThinkPads To Soon Have Working Platform Profile Support On Linux
Imagination Tech Publishes Open-Source PowerVR Vulkan Driver For Mesa