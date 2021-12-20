Vulkan 1.2.203 Released With Many Documentation Updates, New Extensions

Vulkan 1.2.203 is out with many fixes/updates to the specification documentation to end out the year as well as introducing three new extensions.
For being just another two-week update to the Vulkan API, Vulkan 1.2.203 does come with a large number of fixes/clarifications -- 11 changes stemming from internal issues and another five public GitHub issues. There are also three new extensions introduced:
VK_GOOGLE_surfaceless_query - The Google-led surfaceless_query extension allows for a null handle to be passed as the surface parameter to vkGetPhysicalDeviceSurfaceFormatsKHR / vkGetPhysicalDeviceSurfacePresentModesKHR and related functions to also accept a null handle as the surface format. This is intended for platforms where the results of the queries are surface-agnostic and a single presentation engine is the implicit target.
VK_NV_linear_color_attachment - This latest NVIDIA extension allows for using VK_IMAGE_TILING_LINEAR as color attachments when all the color attachments in the render pass have the same VK_IMAGE_TILING_LINEAR tiling.
VK_QCOM_fragment_density_map_offset - This Qualcomm led extension allows an application to specify offsets to a fragment density map attachment without the need for regenerating the fragment density map.
