Vulkan 1.2.203 Released With Many Documentation Updates, New Extensions
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 20 December 2021 at 07:36 AM EST. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
Vulkan 1.2.203 is out with many fixes/updates to the specification documentation to end out the year as well as introducing three new extensions.

For being just another two-week update to the Vulkan API, Vulkan 1.2.203 does come with a large number of fixes/clarifications -- 11 changes stemming from internal issues and another five public GitHub issues. There are also three new extensions introduced:

VK_GOOGLE_surfaceless_query - The Google-led surfaceless_query extension allows for a null handle to be passed as the surface parameter to vkGetPhysicalDeviceSurfaceFormatsKHR / vkGetPhysicalDeviceSurfacePresentModesKHR and related functions to also accept a null handle as the surface format. This is intended for platforms where the results of the queries are surface-agnostic and a single presentation engine is the implicit target.

VK_NV_linear_color_attachment - This latest NVIDIA extension allows for using VK_IMAGE_TILING_LINEAR as color attachments when all the color attachments in the render pass have the same VK_IMAGE_TILING_LINEAR tiling.

VK_QCOM_fragment_density_map_offset - This Qualcomm led extension allows an application to specify offsets to a fragment density map attachment without the need for regenerating the fragment density map.

More information on the Vulkan 1.2.203 changes via
Add A Comment
Related News
GRVK 0.5 Gets Battlefield 4 Running With AMD's Mantle Over Vulkan API
Airlie Exploring Possibility Of VA-API On Top Of Vulkan Video
Vulkan 1.2.200 Released With Two New Extensions
Vulkan 1.2.199 Released With New Extension To Help VKD3D-Proton
New Vulkan Extension Proposed To Help In Emulating AMD's Old Mantle API
Vulkan Video Support Progressing For Open-Source Intel, AMD Radeon Hardware
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ReactOS 0.4.14 "Open-Source Windows" OS Brings Many Improvements
Intel's Lead Developer Of Their Linux Vulkan Driver Has Left The Company
X.Org Server 21.1.2 Released With Security Fixes, Back To Pretending All Displays Are 96 DPI
Linux Kernel Set To Finally Retire AMD 3DNow!
Amazon Is Hiring DXVK, Mesa & Proton Linux Developers For Luna Cloud Gaming
Latest Linux 5.17 Graphics Drivers: "Every Single Patchset In This PR Is Awesome"
EXT4 Prepared To Switch To Linux's New Mount API
The End-Of-Year 2021 State Of Linux On Apple's M1 SoC