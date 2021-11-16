Vulkan 1.2.199 Released With New Extension To Help VKD3D-Proton
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 16 November 2021 at 02:05 PM EST. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
Vulkan 1.2.199 is out with another new extension driven as part of Valve's work around Steam Play (Proton) and the Direct3D over Vulkan efforts.

Vulkan 1.2.199 has fixes for a number of documentation issues raised both internally and via the community. For the most part it's just another routine Vulkan spec update without any really exciting changes.

But new to Vulkan 1.2.199 is VK_EXT_image_view_min_lod for use-cases such as restricting a VkImageView to only mips that have been uploaded and using minLod for smoothly introducing new mip levels when using linear mipmap filtering.


The VK_EXT_image_view_min_lod extension was written by Valve's Joshua Ashton who is known for his work on DXVK/VKD3D-Proton. VKD3D-Proton developer Hans-Kristian Arntzen was also involved with this extension along with developers from Igalia, Intel, and AMD.

With Vulkan 1.2.199 now public there is already this pull request to VKD3D-Proton for implementing D3D12's MinLODClamp using this new extension. Ashton also opened up this MR for Mesa that wires up the new VK_EXT_image_view_min_lod Vulkan extension for the RADV driver.
Add A Comment
Related News
New Vulkan Extension Proposed To Help In Emulating AMD's Old Mantle API
Vulkan Video Support Progressing For Open-Source Intel, AMD Radeon Hardware
Vulkan 1.2.197 Released With Dynamic Rendering Extension
Raspberry Pi 4 Granted Official Vulkan 1.1 Conformance
Vulkanised Fall 2021 Material Available - Autodesk Has Begun Using MoltenVK
Vulkan 1.2.196 Introduces H.265 Encode Extension
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Shares New Steam Deck Details, Proton Update Available For Testing
On-Disk Format Changes Ahead To Improve "Painful" Parts Of Btrfs Design
Raspberry Pi OS Updated For Debian 11 Bullseye, Desktop Transitions To GTK3+Mutter
XWayland 21.1.3 Released With Support For NVIDIA's 495 Driver GBM
AMD Shares Early Details Of Zen 4 Genoa, Bergamo
BIOS Updates Begin Appearing For New Intel Privilege Escalation Vulnerabilities
PipeWire 0.3.40 Released With Better JACK Compatibility
RISC-V With Linux 5.16 Enabling Open-Source NVIDIA Driver As Part Of Default Kernel