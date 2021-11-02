Vulkan 1.2.197 Released With Dynamic Rendering Extension

Vulkan 1.2.197 is out with a variety of documentation updates, clarifications to the specification, and other work. Plus there is one new extension this time around.
Vulkan 1.2.197 introduces the VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering extension. VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering allows for creating single-pass render pass instances without the need of creating render pass objects or frame-buffers. The VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering specification also allows for dynamic render passes to span multiple primary command buffers. The VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering extension was worked on by engineers from AMD, Google, Qualcomm, NVIDIA, Valve, and other organizations.
More details on the Vulkan 1.2.197 release via this GitHub commit.
