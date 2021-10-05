Vulkan 1.2.195 Introduced With Three New Extensions
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 5 October 2021 at 08:19 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Vulkan 1.2.195 is out today as the latest weekly update to this high performance, industry standard API for graphics and compute.

With Vulkan 1.2.195 there is the usual assortment of documentation clarifications/corrections plus this time around are three new extensions. The new extensions in Vulkan 1.2.195 include:

VK_KHR_format_feature_flags2 - Extending the existing feature_flags behavior to now have a 64-bit feature flag compared to the prior flag bits that were limited to 31 flags of which 29 were already in use as of the moment. Basically this will ensure there is room for more feature flags moving forward.

VK_KHR_maintenance4 - The latest take on the KHR_maintenance front that ushers in minor changes that by themselves aren't worthy of a new extension. The VK_KHR_maintenance4 extension brings a handful of subtle changes and relaxing some prior requirements.

VK_EXT_rgba10x6_formats - Enables use of RGBA 10x6 (R10X6G10X6B10X6A10X6_UNORM_4PACK16) format.

This latest Vulkan API specification is publicly available from Vulkan.org.
