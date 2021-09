Vulkan 1.2.194 Brings New Extension For Google's Fuchsia OS

Vulkan 1.2.194 is out as the latest spec revision to this high performance graphics and compute API.Vulkan 1.2.194 comes with the usual assortment of documentation fixes/clarifications collected over the past week. Plus there is one new extension.The new extension with Vulkan 1.2.194 is VK_FUCHSIA_buffer_collection. As implied by the name, this Google-developed extension is about catering to their maturing Fuchsia operating system platform. The VK_FUCHSIA_buffer_collection is for handling buffer collections as one or more buffers allocated together as a group and part of Fuchsia's sysmem service as a core construct. VK_FUCHSIA_buffer_collection makes for nice integration around Fuchsia's sysmem service with Vulkan applications/games.This isn't the first time seeing Vulkan work by Google for Fuchsia OS but earlier this year there were also new FUCHSIA extensions introduced . So far Fuchsia is just deployed to the Google Nest Hub while as can be seen from their development activity there are certainly greater ambitions ahead for this open-source operating system.The latest Vulkan specification is available from Vulkan.org