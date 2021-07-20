Vulkan 1.2.185 Introduces Several New Extensions - Includes Presentation Work Led By Valve
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 20 July 2021 at 06:48 AM EDT. 6 Comments
VULKAN --
Vulkan 1.2.185 was christened this morning with several new extensions being introduced.

Vulkan 1.2.185 has the large assortment of different documentation fixes and clarifications plus this time around has a few new extensions. The four new Vulkan extensions are:

VK_EXT_shader_atomic_float2 - This updated shader atomic float extension allows a shader to perform 16-bit floating-point atomic operations on buffer and workgroup memory as well as floating-point atomic minimum/maximum operations on buffer/workgroup/image memory. VK_EXT_shader_atomic_float2 was drafted by Intel's Linux Vulkan driver developer lead Jason Ekstrand.

VK_HUAWEI_persistent_thread - Documentation is currently lacking around this Huawei vendor extension for persistent thread support.

VK_KHR_present_id - Based on work Keith Packard did for Valve back in 2019, VK_KHR_present_id allows an application to provide an identifier for present operations on a swapchain in conjunction with KHR_swapchain.

VK_KHR_present_wait - VK_KHR_present_wait is another extension drafted back in 2019 as part of Keith's work for Valve at the time. This extension allows an application to wait for present operations to complete in conjunction with KHR_swapchain. VK_KHR_present_wait can be used for monitoring and controlling the pacing of the application via the number of outstanding images not yet presented.

The VK_KHR_present_id and VK_KHR_present_wait originate from that work by Keith as part of improving the Linux infrastructure for VR headsets on Linux and trying to ensure timely and expected rendering to head-mounted displays. It's taken a long time though to go through the Vulkan working group processes and become part of the spec.

This latest Vulkan 1.2.185 specification is available from Vulkan.org.
6 Comments
Related News
GStreamer Making Progress On Vulkan Video Support
Vulkan 1.2.184 Includes NVIDIA Extension For RDMA Usage
Vulkan 1.2.182 Released With Some Prominent Extensions Added
Vulkan 1.2.180 Released With Two New Extensions
RenderDoc 1.14 Released With Support For Vulkan's Shader Printf
The Forge Rendering Framework Adds Runtime API Switching, New Shader Translator
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
"le9" Strives To Make Linux Very Usable On Systems With Small Amounts Of RAM
Canonical Has Been Weathering The Pandemic Well: Turned A Profit, Back Above 500 Employees
Valve Announces Steam Deck As Portable SteamOS + AMD Powered Portable PC
Linus Torvalds Calls On Paragon To Send In The New NTFS Driver
Linux 5.14 Can Create Secret Memory Areas With memfd_secret
ASRock Rack Has One Of The Best, Most Open-Source Firmware x86 Server Motherboards
More Than Five Years In The Making: Creating A New Linux Random Number Generator
Firefox 90 Released With FTP Support Removed, Better WebRender Software Performance