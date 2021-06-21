Vulkan 1.2.182 Released With Some Prominent Extensions Added
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 21 June 2021 at 05:20 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
Vulkan 1.2.182 is out and on top of various documentation fixes/clarifications, there are a few new extensions added with this revision.

Vulkan 1.2.182 has a few notable extensions that have been merged:

VK_EXT_acquire_drm_display - This extension allows for an application to take exclusive control of a display using the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) interface on Linux. This can be useful for Wayland compositors, VR, and other purposes.

VK_EXT_physical_device_drm - The extension allows for querying DRM (Direct Rendering Manager) properties of physical devices. This work can allow for matching of Vulkan physical devices with DRM nodes on Linux. This extension can be useful for Vulkan-powered Wayland compositors and was undergoing public review the past number of months.

VK_EXT_multi_draw - Multi-draw support to allow passing an entire sequence of draws directly to the driver. This multi-draw extension was worked on by Valve, NVIDIA, Intel, Igalia, AMD, Samsung, and Khronos.

VK_HUAWEI_subpass_shading - The Huawei contributed extension allows applications to execute a subpass shading pipeline in a subpass of a render pass.

VK_NV_ray_tracing_motion_blur - NVIDIA has contributed this extension for ray-tracing motion blur handling / fast tracing of moving geometry.

The Vulkan 1.2.182 extension is available from Vulkan.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Vulkan 1.2.180 Released With Two New Extensions
RenderDoc 1.14 Released With Support For Vulkan's Shader Printf
The Forge Rendering Framework Adds Runtime API Switching, New Shader Translator
Intel Proposes Calibrated Timestamps As It Works Towards Vulkan Video
Vulkan 1.2.177 Released To Help Graphics Translation Layers
GRVK 0.4 Released For Running AMD's Mantle API Over Vulkan
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Wants To See Rust Code In The Linux Kernel, Contracts The Main Developer
Linux 5.13 Lands More Fixes To The Mucked Up FPU/XSTATE Handling Mess
helloSystem 0.5 Released For macOS-Inspired FreeBSD Desktop
It's Good But Maybe Bad: LVFS Skyrockets With More Than 100k Firmware Updates In One Day
Lenovo To Support Configuring ThinkPad BIOS From Within Linux
OpenSSL 3.0 Release Candidate Arrives With Big Changes
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Hits Another "Massively Improved Performance" Milestone
Systemd 249-rc1 Released With Many New Features