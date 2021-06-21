Vulkan 1.2.182 is out and on top of various documentation fixes/clarifications, there are a few new extensions added with this revision.
Vulkan 1.2.182 has a few notable extensions that have been merged:
VK_EXT_acquire_drm_display - This extension allows for an application to take exclusive control of a display using the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) interface on Linux. This can be useful for Wayland compositors, VR, and other purposes.
VK_EXT_physical_device_drm - The extension allows for querying DRM (Direct Rendering Manager) properties of physical devices. This work can allow for matching of Vulkan physical devices with DRM nodes on Linux. This extension can be useful for Vulkan-powered Wayland compositors and was undergoing public review the past number of months.
VK_EXT_multi_draw - Multi-draw support to allow passing an entire sequence of draws directly to the driver. This multi-draw extension was worked on by Valve, NVIDIA, Intel, Igalia, AMD, Samsung, and Khronos.
VK_HUAWEI_subpass_shading - The Huawei contributed extension allows applications to execute a subpass shading pipeline in a subpass of a render pass.
VK_NV_ray_tracing_motion_blur - NVIDIA has contributed this extension for ray-tracing motion blur handling / fast tracing of moving geometry.
The Vulkan 1.2.182 extension is available from Vulkan.org.
Add A Comment