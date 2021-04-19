It's been just one week since the release of Vulkan 1.2.175 that introduced the Vulkan Video extensions while out this morning is now the Vulkan 1.2.176 revision.
With the Vulkan 1.2.176 revision there are several routine clarifications/corrections to the spec plus one new extension. Introduced to Vulkan last year was VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state in Vulkan 1.2.145. That extension added additional dynamic state for dealing with applications to reduce the amount of pipeline state objects they are compiling and binding. That VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state extension was quickly wired up by the major Linux Vulkan drivers and notably is used by DXVK. Now the next iteration of that is out with VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state2.
VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state2 was sorted out by NVIDIA engineers and makes improvements / usage clarifications around the extended dynamic state handling.
The changes imposed by extended_dynamic_state2 and the other alterations of Vulkan 1.2.176 can be found via this commit.
