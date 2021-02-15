Heading out of Valentine's weekend, there is a new Vulkan specification update with a notable new extension.
Vulkan 1.2.170 is available this morning and includes the VK_KHR_synchronization2 extension. VK_KHR_synchronization2 is an update over the original Vulkan synchronization APIs.
VK_KHR_synchronization2 simplifies the core synchronization APIs and aims to make them more usable. VK_KHR_synchronization2 also includes a new pipeline stage and adds new flags. There is also simplified layout transitions, more efficient events, and changes to queue submissions.
VK_KHR_synchronization2 is a big update to Vulkan's synchronization interface and thus the primary change of the new Vulkan 1.2.170. More details on the new extension can be found via this diff. There is also this Wiki page with more details and examples on Vulkan synchronization handling.
That's about it for Vulkan 1.2.170.
