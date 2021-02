Heading out of Valentine's weekend, there is a new Vulkan specification update with a notable new extension.Vulkan 1.2.170 is available this morning and includes the VK_KHR_synchronization2 extension. VK_KHR_synchronization2 is an update over the original Vulkan synchronization APIs.VK_KHR_synchronization2 simplifies the core synchronization APIs and aims to make them more usable. VK_KHR_synchronization2 also includes a new pipeline stage and adds new flags. There is also simplified layout transitions, more efficient events, and changes to queue submissions.VK_KHR_synchronization2 is a big update to Vulkan's synchronization interface and thus the primary change of the new Vulkan 1.2.170. More details on the new extension can be found via this diff . There is also this Wiki page with more details and examples on Vulkan synchronization handling.That's about it for Vulkan 1.2.170.