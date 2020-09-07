Vulkan 1.2.153 Released As Development Switches To "Main"
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 7 September 2020 at 07:09 AM EDT. 11 Comments
Vulkan 1.2.153 doesn't come with any new extensions or major changes aside from an important fundamental change if you are interacting with their Git repository.

Vulkan 1.2.153 is out this morning with just the usual assortment of documentation fixes/clarifications. About the most noteworthy on that front is adding some developer documentation to the appendices for several extensions like VK_EXT_memory_budget but overall it's a fairly mundane release.

But if you rely on any scripts/tooling for interacting with the Vulkan Git repository, beginning with Vulkan 1.2.153 development is now happening on "main" rather than the "master" branch. Now that Git 2.28 allows configurable default branch names and following the plans by GitHub, FreeDesktop.org, and other free software projects. Khronos is changing the default branch name of Vulkan. Moving forward all work will happen on "main" as part of the broader Git effort for trying to push more inclusive naming conventions. Vulkan's "master" branch though is still staying around in a frozen state at Vulkan 1.2.152, thus important to update any scripts/tooling to now use the "main" branch for seeing new Vulkan revisions.

Vulkan 1.2.153 on main is available from GitHub.
