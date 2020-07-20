Vulkan 1.2.148 was released on Sunday with two new extensions.
Vulkan 1.2.148 represents the latest maintenance release of this high performance graphics and compute specification. On top of various clarifications and corrections to the documentation, two additional extensions were introduced. New Vulkan 1.2.148 extensions are VK_EXT_image_robustness and VK_EXT_shader_atomic_float.
VK_EXT_image_robustness - The VK_EXT_image_robustness extension imposes new requirements for the handling of out-of-bounds reads from images. Rather than returning undefined values during these out-of-bounds reads from images, returned will be RGB values of zero and alpha values of either zero or one. VK_EXT_image_robustness provides a subset of the guarantees imposed by VK_EXT_robustness2.
VK_EXT_shader_atomic_float - The VK_EXT_shader_atomic_float Vulkan extension allows a shader to contain floating-point atomic operations on buffer, workgroup, and image memory. This also allows new SPIR-V capabilities for atomic addition on floating point numbers. VK_EXT_shader_atomic_float was pushed along by NVIDIA engineers.
More details on all of the Vulkan 1.2.148 changes via GitHub.
