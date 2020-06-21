There have been a few Vulkan spec updates without any new extensions introduced but this weekend's Vulkan 1.2.145 revision does bring new functionality.
Besides the usual assortment of documentation fixes and clarifications, Vulkan 1.2.145 adds VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state.
VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state is an extension to add more dynamic state for handling applications needing to reduce the number of pipeline state objects they are compiling and binding. The VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state extension was worked on by all major stakeholders including the likes of Intel, NVIDIA, AMD, Google, Arm, and others. Among those working on that extension is DXVK lead developer Philip Rebohle.
The various technical changes with VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state are outlined via this Git commit adding the v1.2.145 changes.
