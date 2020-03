While the most prominent addition to today's Vulkan 1.2.135 update is the provisional ray-tracing support , there are also other new extensions with this update.New extensions with Vulkan 1.2.135 include:- Plumbs the infrastructure for supporting deferrable commands but without introducing any deferrable commands yet. This is done as part of the working group's ray-tracing enablement.- A special pipeline that defines shaders / shader groups that can be linked into other pipelines. Again, brought up as part of the Vulkan ray-tracing.- The provisional ray-tracing extension for Vulkan that is based in part on NVIDIA's vendor-specific ray-tracing extension and also with Microsoft DXR HLSL compatibility in mind.- An extension to provide information about potential pipeline creation costs to try to inform the software about potential time consuming hits when the software is not able to handle ahead-of-time creation.- A NVIDIA vendor extension for applications making use of the Nsight Aftermath SDK in the ability to integrate device crash dumps into their error reporting infrastructure,- The NVIDIA-stabilized version of the earlier experimental device-generated commands extension first introduced in 2016. That's now all stable with this new NV_device_generated_commands extension. This NVIDIA blog post updated today outlines the usage.There are also various fixes to the spec as outlined via the changes for Vulkan 1.2.135.