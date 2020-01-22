Following last week's release of Vulkan 1.2, Vulkan 1.2.132 was released on Tuesday as the first maintenance/point release to this major Vulkan API revision.
With Vulkan 1.2.132 there are no new extensions but a number of corrections to the documentation/specification as a result of a number of public and private bug reports. This includes clarifications as well for ensuring the correct semantics of Vulkan API behavior.
The complete list of Vulkan 1.2.132 changes via GitHub.
One week in, Vulkan 1.2 is off to a great start with having NVIDIA same-day driver support, RenderDock 1.6 supporting Vulkan 1.2, and even Mesa 20.0 already supporting Vulkan 1.2 with the Intel ANV and Radeon RADV Vulkan drivers. AMD on the Windows side also has a Vulkan 1.2 supportive release and so the next AMDVLK code drop is likely to offer similar support as well.
