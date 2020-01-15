RenderDoc 1.6 Released, NVIDIA + AMD + Intel All Primed For Vulkan 1.2
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 15 January 2020 at 09:56 AM EST. 2 Comments
VULKAN --
This morning's release of Vulkan 1.2 is off to a great start.

To no surprise, NVIDIA is first out of the gate with a Vulkan 1.2 driver for Windows and Linux. The NVIDIA 440.48.02 Linux driver adds the Vulkan 1.2 support. Additionally, this Vulkan beta driver supports PRIME synchronization when paired with the Linux 5.4 kernel or newer.

There is also RADV Vulkan 1.2 support pending in a merge request along with Intel ANV support under review too for this new Vulkan revision. It's anticipated this Vulkan 1.2 support for the Intel and Radeon open-source Vulkan drivers will be merged quite quickly, in time for the upcoming Mesa 20.0 feature freeze.

The quick turnaround isn't entirely surprising though considering Vulkan 1.2 is largely about promoting existing Vulkan extensions and SPIR-V 1.5 to a core status. These extensions were already wired into the Vulkan drivers during 1.1 point releases and now it's mostly a matter of ensuring all the Vulkan 1.2 conformance tests are passing and taking care of other odds and ends.

In other Vulkan 1.2 adoption news this morning, RenderDoC 1.6 is released. This popular graphics profiler/debugger is out with Vulkan 1.2 support. RenderDoc 1.6 also has some UI improvements, Python API changes, and other additions along with dozens of bug fixes.
2 Comments
Related News
CoreAVI VkCoreGL SC1 Hits Compliance For Ushering Vulkan Into Safety Critical Systems
Vulkan 1.1.130 SDK Released - GFX Reconstruct Continues Path To Replace Vktrace/Vkreplay
MoltenVK Updated For Providing Vulkan 1.1.130 SDK Support On Apple macOS/iOS
D9VK Merged Into Upstream DXVK
D9VK 0.40 Uses Async Present On All Drivers, Various Other Features + Perf Optimizations
ChamferWM Still Appears To Be The Most Capable Vulkan-Powered X11 Tiling Window Manager
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Doesn't Recommend Using ZFS On Linux
Multipath TCP Support Is Working Its Upstream - First Bits Landing With Linux 5.6
Linux In 2020 Can Finally Provide Sane Monitoring Of SATA Drive Temperatures
Fedora 32 Greenlit For Enabling FSTRIM Support By Default
Git 2.25 Released As Its First Update Of 2020
A New Desktop Theme Is Coming For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Unity 8 Desktop On Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Could Take A Year Before Being Usable
Xfce 4.16 Is Making Good Progress On Utilizing GTK3 Client-Side Decorations