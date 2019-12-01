While Apple still isn't officially supporting the Vulkan graphics/compute API in remaining focused on their Metal drivers, MoltenVK at least has been updated for Vulkan 1.2 in allowing developers to target this Vulkan-to-Metal abstraction layer for macOS and iOS.
The MoltenVK library has been updated for Vulkan SDK 1.2.121, a.k.a. the Vulkan 1.2 release that happened last week.
This updated MoltenVK also has shifted around its descriptor management code to reduce memory footprint and fix a cache leak, crash fixes, and other fixes. There is also an updated SPIRV-Cross for making various Metal MSL improvements.
Those developers wanting to target Apple's iOS/macOS with the cross-platform Vulkan API via MoltenVK can learn more on this big update via GitHub.
