Vulkan 1.1.99 Is Out With Two New Extensions
4 February 2019
Vulkan 1.1.99 is now available to kick off February and features two new extensions plus a number of documentation fixes/clarifications.

Vulkan 1.1.99 is the latest maintenance update to this graphics/compute specification. The issues resolved are all mostly mundane changes, but exciting us are two new extensions.

VK_EXT_filter_cubic - The VK_EXT_filter_cubic extension extends the VK_IMG_filter_cubic cubic filtering extension for other image view types. This extension was worked on by all the usual ARM/mobile vendors.

VK_NV_dedicated_allocation_image_aliasing - This NVIDIA-developed extension allows software to alias images on dedicated allocations.

More details on the changes to Vulkan 1.1.99 via this commit.
