Vulkan 1.1.95 Released With New Floating Point Extensions
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 3 December 2018 at 06:13 AM EST. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
The Khronos Group's Vulkan working group is kicking off the start of a new week with a new specification update. The Vulkan 1.1.95 release brings with it two new floating point extensions.

Vulkan 1.1.95 has a number of fixes around VK_NV_ray_tracing, various other documentation corrections, typo fixes, and other clarifications. But most interesting are two new extensions added.

VK_KHR_shader_float16_int8 - The VK_KHR_shader_float16_int8 extension allows using 16-bit floating-point types and 8-bit integer types in shaders for arithmetic operations.

VK_KHR_shader_float_controls - The other new extension is also FP related .The VK_KHR_shader_float_controls extension allows for querying and overriding the driver's default behavior as it pertains to rounding modes, denormals, signed zero, and infinity.

Both of these extensions were worked on by multiple vendors from the likes of ARM, Broadcom, NVIDIA, and AMD. More details on this specification update via Vulkan-Docs.
