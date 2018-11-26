Vulkan 1.1.94 is out today as the latest update to this graphics and compute API. This latest refinement to Vulkan introduces two new extensions.
Vulkan 1.1.94 brings a handful of issue corrections with the documentation itself, but catching our interest is a new KHR extension and a new EXT extension.
VK_KHR_swapchain_mutable_format - This extension allows swap chain images of different formats to be used by the windowing system. The primary use-case here is switching between sRGB and linear RGB formats.
VK_EXT_fragment_density_map - Allows for specifying areas of a render target where the fragment shader may be invoked fewer times. This allows for reduced rendering quality in areas of the screen where it may be less important to gamers, mostly out of view, etc.
More details on Vulkan-Docs.
