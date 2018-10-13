Vulkan 1.1.88 is out this morning and it's an exciting Vulkan update. Say hello to Vulkan transform feedback!
Besides the usual documentation clarifications/corrections, Vulkan 1.1.88 features a number of new extensions. The highlights on those extensions include:
VK_EXT_transform_feedback - The unofficial Vulkan extension for transform feedback! This is exciting since it's being added to help the Direct3D-over-Vulkan projects with Stream Output / TF functionality like for the popular DXVK D3D11-over-Vulkan project, VKD3D for Direct3D 12, and also projects like Google's ANGLE translation layer. The Vulkan Transform Feedback extension allows for transform feedback SPIR-V code and is designed to match the capabilities of OpenGL transform feedback but with making some features optional so OpenGL ES GPUs can also support this extension. This is expected to remain an EXT extension and not be ratified as an official Khronos extension.
VK_GOOGLE_hlsl_functionality1 - This extension exposes the SPIR-V HLSL functionality extension from Google to help with their Direct3D to Vulkan mapping.
VK_EXT_calibrated_timestamps - VK_EXT_calibrated_timestamps allows for calibrated timestamps from two time domains. This should help with some VR use-cases.
VK_EXT_image_drm_format_modifier - The DRM format modifier support that was previously disabled and allows for tieing into the Linux Direct Rendering Manager's buffer format modifiers.
VK_EXT_pci_bus_info - This allows for PCI bus information for a device to be exposed, assuming your GPU is on PCI, and the game/application would like to query various PCI Express details.
VK_GOOGLE_decorate_string - Support for the SPIR-V decorate string functionality.
The Vulkan 1.1.88 specification is available as always from Khronos.org. Now to see how quickly DXVK picks up the transform feedback support, which should help a number of titles work now under Wine / Steam Play (Proton).
Update: DXVK and RADV support has been posted for the exciting transform feedback addition as well as Intel and NVIDIA Vulkan driver updates.
