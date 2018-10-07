Vulkan 1.1.87 Released But Not Yet Any Experimental Transform Feedback
Vulkan 1.1.87 is another Sunday morning update to the Vulkan graphics/compute specification.

This time around, however, there are no new Vulkan extensions... Most notably we have been looking forward to the unofficial Vulkan transform feedback extension for helping out projects like DXVK and VKD3D for mapping Direct3D with Stream Outputs on top of Vulkan. This is expected within "weeks" but didn't make the cut for the Vulkan 1.1.87 specification update.

Vulkan 1.1.87 has a number of documentation corrections and clarifications, fixed links in the specification for the NVIDIA RTX ray-tracing extension (VK_NVX_raytracing), and various other fixes.

Details on the Vulkan 1.1.87 changes are outlined on GitHub.
